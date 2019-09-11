Eam Investors Trimmed Ducommun (DCO) Holding By $457,477; G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Ringcentral (RNG) Stake

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 2736.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 136,833 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 141,833 shares with $15.29 million value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $11.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 714,827 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung

Eam Investors Llc decreased Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) stake by 31.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc sold 10,639 shares as Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)’s stock rose 5.48%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 22,809 shares with $993,000 value, down from 33,448 last quarter. Ducommun Incorporated now has $520.70M valuation. The stock increased 4.95% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 57,954 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Ltd Company holds 0.36% or 13,745 shares in its portfolio. 2,494 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com. Northern Tru reported 330,047 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd reported 12,485 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 52,186 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Redwood Invests Llc accumulated 0.02% or 2,995 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 6.79% or 74,348 shares. Capital Investors has invested 0.12% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 2,426 were reported by Petrus Lta. 191,341 were accumulated by Friess Associates. Scge LP reported 3.02% stake. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.07% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does RingCentral, Inc.’s (NYSE:RNG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Is Ready To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Avaya (AVYA) Takeover ‘Days’ Away – Sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Leaf Group Ltd stake by 221,610 shares to 106,864 valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) stake by 339,171 shares and now owns 688,482 shares. Avalara Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 7.98% above currents $123.79 stock price. RingCentral had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Rosenblatt. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Ducommun Incorporated’s (NYSE:DCO) ROE Of 7.4%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ducommun Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:DCO) 8.9% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ducommun Celebrates its 170th Anniversary, Recognized as the Oldest Company in California – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ducommun (NYSE:DCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ducommun has $50 highest and $4500 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is 8.90% above currents $44.38 stock price. Ducommun had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Noble Capital on Tuesday, August 6. SunTrust downgraded the shares of DCO in report on Friday, June 14 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. DCO’s profit will be $7.16M for 18.19 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Foundry Prns Limited Company holds 131,495 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Art Advsr Lc owns 7,165 shares. Northern Corp reported 131,024 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 11,980 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Plc invested in 0% or 1,651 shares. State Street owns 211,302 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Blackrock accumulated 771,673 shares. Advisory Ltd stated it has 633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr LP owns 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 18,927 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 14,150 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

Eam Investors Llc increased Inseego Corp. stake by 128,386 shares to 418,623 valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Upland Software Inc. stake by 45,258 shares and now owns 67,207 shares. Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) was raised too.