Eam Investors Stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; First Dallas Securities Raised Holding in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by $465,025 as Share Price Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 1.36 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 20,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 89,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 447,564 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 284,521 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Stevens Cap Lp invested 0.09% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Affinity Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 26,752 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 84,517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 139,152 are held by Citigroup. Boothbay Fund holds 0.09% or 36,227 shares. 2.00 million were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Moreover, Hbk Invests LP has 0.14% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 419,047 shares. Cap Fund Sa has 0.06% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Co reported 86,418 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 459,147 shares.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $70.26 million for 16.28 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corporation by 50,136 shares to 157,354 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. Shares for $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. Adams Craig N bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000. Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital holds 83,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap Inc reported 1.06M shares. King Luther Management reported 168,425 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 223,924 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 13,818 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 3.89M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Allen Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11,700 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.13% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Shell Asset Com has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 9.86M shares. Illinois-based Gru One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Amer Int Group holds 0.02% or 272,014 shares. Citigroup owns 145,010 shares.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) by 1,297 shares to 21,941 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,027 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).