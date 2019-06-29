Eam Investors Stake in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Night Owl Capital Management Boosted Its Ringcentral (RNG) Position by $3.15 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.92. About 1.22M shares traded or 43.45% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 22,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 57,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 421,345 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) by 249,204 shares to 746,123 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Joint Corp by 77,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,986 shares, and has risen its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $15.21 million for 26.75 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by BioTelemetry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Gamco Et Al accumulated 8,652 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech invested in 0% or 3,874 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 19,785 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 53,907 shares. Chatham Capital Gp owns 32,397 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 5,399 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Advisors Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 11,754 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Limited invested in 0.07% or 1,105 shares. Pnc Fin Service Grp owns 1,904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 155,217 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Sunbelt owns 7,290 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability owns 10,793 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Crow Point Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% or 4,305 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 5,016 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Ltd owns 141,559 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr holds 0.1% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 7.69 million shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eagle Asset Inc has 683,008 shares. Timpani Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.09% or 40,553 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 253,282 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 39,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.