Eam Investors Raised Position in The Rubicon Project (RUBI) by $782,244 as Stock Price Rose; Bridgecreek Investment Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 447,387 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 81,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, down from 86,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:RUBI) Share Price Gain Of 108% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Biggest Winners From Second-Quarter Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Rubicon Project, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,753 shares to 68,890 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xbiotech Inc by 35,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,350 shares, and cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,200 shares to 21,565 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).