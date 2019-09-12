Eam Investors Raised Its Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $1.75 Million; Aldebaran Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 4,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 4.73 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 60,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 169,728 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 109,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 86,340 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,984 shares or 0% of the stock. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited holds 2,860 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,134 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 17,912 shares. Ranger Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.63% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). White Pine Cap Lc invested 1.03% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). California Employees Retirement System owns 92,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 15,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% stake. Friess Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 181,649 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 7,783 shares stake. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 43,640 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 165 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 0.28% or 81,800 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 135,938 shares to 191,477 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc. by 10,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,326 shares, and cut its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Mngmt reported 240,069 shares stake. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il has 2.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company owns 5,572 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Cumberland Advsr Inc has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance Management invested in 7.62 million shares or 1.78% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability stated it has 2.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allsquare Wealth Management holds 8,523 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Laffer Invests reported 6,953 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 979,422 shares stake. Sit Invest reported 243,248 shares. 4.35 million are held by Citigroup. Hartford Invest Company invested in 1.38% or 443,211 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).