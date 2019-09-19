Eam Investors Lowered Its Fluidigm (FLDM) Stake as Stock Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Cut by $333,135

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 2,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271,000, down from 3,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 1.40M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 165,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 221,082 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 386,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 486,594 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 03/05/2018 – FLUIDIGM CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.34; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Comml Bank invested in 11,492 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 3,809 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc. 2,475 are owned by Ftb Advisors. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,247 shares. Cohen Klingenstein reported 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cubic Asset Limited Liability reported 1,400 shares. Community Bancorporation Na reported 19,263 shares. American Trust Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,477 shares. Horizon Invests Lc holds 0.02% or 4,603 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 680,372 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 1.87% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 250,177 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Inc has 0.57% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,797 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 12,500 shares to 229,100 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 32,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 29.96 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Fluidigm Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.68, from 3.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FLDM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 42.91% less from 94.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.33% invested in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 265,236 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 1,951 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 8,109 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Company owns 188,700 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 613,514 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.10M shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 110,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 116,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Mngmt reported 45,990 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 84,090 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Los Angeles & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Dorsey Wright And reported 1,290 shares.