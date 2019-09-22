Eam Investors Lifted Misonix (MSON) Holding by $955,350; Merck & Co. (MRK) Valuation Rose While Hutchinson Capital Management Cut Holding by $553,942

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 6,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 176,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84 million, down from 183,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55M shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Misonix Inc. (MSON) by 82.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 38,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.92% . The institutional investor held 84,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 46,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Misonix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 53,141 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has risen 40.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON)

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,436 activity. 500 shares valued at $11,787 were bought by Dwyer Joseph P on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MSON shares while 7 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.62 million shares or 52.23% more from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) for 126 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 17,499 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) for 11,286 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Vanguard Gp invested in 335,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 61,072 shares. Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) for 57,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 4,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 9,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) for 11,325 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability stated it has 1,222 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catasys Inc. by 32,778 shares to 42,676 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,291 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.