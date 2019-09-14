Eam Investors Lifted Holding in Zix (ZIXI) by $1.14 Million; Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Zix Corporation (ZIXI) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 126,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 413,507 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 287,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Zix Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 666,704 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 25,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 182,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24 million, down from 207,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 760,011 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.54 million for 9.29 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Expedia bid down 5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha" on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019.

