Eam Investors Lifted Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Position in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (GPK) Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 141,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 318,716 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 177,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 538,029 shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (GPK) by 126.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 47,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $665,000, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 3.12M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold GPK shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 21,831 shares. Natl Invest Inc Wi has 2.76% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 171,559 shares. 494,325 were accumulated by Castleark Mngmt Lc. Victory Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Company owns 792,318 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 553,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Lp invested in 0.01% or 524,693 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 103,599 shares. Icon Advisers has 0.79% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Amg National Tru Retail Bank has invested 0.7% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Cwm Lc accumulated 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Connable Office Inc accumulated 19,790 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). American Int Grp accumulated 0% or 4,765 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp. Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 80,460 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 54,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,263 shares, and cut its stake in Cryolife Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Graphic Packaging Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 7,892 shares to 59,315 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,057 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 46,775 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Company holds 6.45% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 1.08M shares. 104,900 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50,690 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.37% or 338,300 shares in its portfolio. 7,504 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Northern holds 0% or 726,088 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 98,482 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). London Of Virginia holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 406,105 shares. Cornerstone reported 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 16,969 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 33,715 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 0% stake. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,802 shares.