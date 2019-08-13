Eam Investors Increases Stake in The Rubicon Project (RUBI); Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose While Moller Financial Services Lowered Its Holding

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $213.87. About 471,111 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.41M market cap company. The stock increased 5.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 610,581 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 9,272 shares to 24,970 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,395 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America owns 1,031 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 1,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.93% or 184,935 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,692 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,370 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.06% or 40,840 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 2,125 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Prudential Inc invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.27% or 64,078 shares. 61,901 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd holds 0.09% or 2,099 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate reported 0.65% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).