Eam Investors Increases Stake in Misonix (MSON); Richard C Young & Company Raised Hershey Co (HSY) Holding by $360,728

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 2,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 38,737 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, up from 36,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $151.15. About 1.78M shares traded or 44.15% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Misonix Inc. (MSON) by 82.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 38,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.92% . The institutional investor held 84,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 46,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Misonix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 45,839 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has risen 40.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. 524,260 shares valued at $67.70M were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Friday, May 17.

