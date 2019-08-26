Eam Investors Increases Holding in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC); New Amsterdam Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Carlisle Cos Com (CSL)

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 62,045 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 178,314 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 17,275 shares to 102,723 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 46,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,909 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 1,944 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 108,600 shares. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Pnc Services Grp stated it has 42,129 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.08% or 30,459 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. 184,300 are held by Sprucegrove Investment Limited. 3,991 are owned by Southeast Asset Advsrs. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 18,655 shares. California-based Lpl Fin Ltd has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0% or 9,922 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 6,473 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 20,658 shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.08% or 273,100 shares. Hahn Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) by 23,695 shares to 140,384 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Medical Sy by 16,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,994 shares, and cut its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0% or 176,854 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 14,508 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 48,458 shares. 59,218 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 100 shares. 1,984 are held by Legal & General Public Ltd. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0.01% or 11,790 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 86,060 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 317,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 17,912 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Hightower Lc reported 63,496 shares stake. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 15,330 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Corp Il has 0.06% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 20,000 shares.