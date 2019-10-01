Eam Investors Increased Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Holding by $1.55 Million; Foyston Gordon & Payne Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Cut by $4.41 Million

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 141,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 318,716 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 177,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $658.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 374,431 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 10/04/2018 – GREAT LAKES CARING, NATIONAL HOME HEALTH CARE MERGE; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 21.18 million shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 24,920 shares. 219,455 are owned by Essex Investment Mgmt Company Lc. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.06% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 67 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 62,441 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wynnefield Cap holds 6.03% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 203,610 shares. 13,050 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Globeflex Lp holds 53,851 shares. Pnc Ser Gru stated it has 26,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 19,467 shares. 480 are held by Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Prescott Gru Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 0.68% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 156,927 shares to 306,826 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,076 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ww Investors stated it has 2.16M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 86,831 are owned by Nomura Hldgs. Pitcairn Company reported 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fairview Capital Invest Limited has 4,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 7.71 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Excalibur Management Corp holds 1.4% or 27,691 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 366,778 shares. Girard Partners Ltd invested 1.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chemical National Bank owns 152,915 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 0.53% or 1.74 million shares. 26,700 were accumulated by Penbrook Mngmt Llc. Mariner Llc reported 1.08 million shares stake. Cornerstone Cap Inc holds 0.03% or 3,784 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.