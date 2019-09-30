Eam Investors Holding in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Increased as Shares Rose; Ledyard National Bank Has Trimmed Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $3.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 60,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 169,728 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 109,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 154,538 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 75,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 81,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.54 million shares traded or 87.28% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 8,984 shares to 28,933 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,749 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests reported 0% stake. Federated Pa invested in 2,134 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 10,350 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 8,601 shares. Ranger Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.63% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 30,537 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 157,690 shares. 1,984 are owned by Legal General Public Limited. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 58,197 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt stated it has 30,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 17,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 32,576 shares stake. Dorsey Wright & Assoc has 522 shares.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Napco Security Technologies Drops After Q4 Results; Cidara Therapeutics Shares Jump – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Generac Holdings, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Napco Security Technologies Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8,908 shares to 178,455 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Etf (VYM) by 10,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Carnival’s Slowdown Shows No Signs of Letting Up – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carnival Bears Strike After Thomas Cook Collapse – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Government of The Bahamas Sign Agreements to Develop Two New Destination Projects – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 277 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 91,246 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 32,201 shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 79,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 687,695 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 6,030 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust reported 13,686 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Blackrock owns 25.83 million shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 18,647 shares. Bangor Bank holds 0.04% or 5,256 shares in its portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Stralem Company reported 97,855 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 73,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.