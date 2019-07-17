Eam Investors Holding in Icad (ICAD) Increased by $428,395 as Stock Value Rose; Burney Co Has Raised Its American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Holding by $3.58 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 66.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 132,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,310 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 200,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 129,248 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 75,977 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 56.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I3 Verticals Inc by 19,522 shares to 29,070 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 33,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,287 shares, and cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,706 shares to 37,296 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 31,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,832 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 9,500 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Lc has 304,748 shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 0% or 42,689 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). 66,508 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Macquarie Grp invested in 4.17 million shares. The New York-based Jennison Assoc Limited Co has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Principal Fin Group Inc reported 808,701 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 68,141 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,909 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 111,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Lc has 14,254 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Morgan Stanley owns 251,093 shares.