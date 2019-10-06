Eam Investors Has Upped Misonix (MSON) Position; Salzhauer Michael Lifted Its Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) by $1.81 Million as Share Price Rose

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Misonix Inc. (MSON) by 82.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 38,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.92% . The institutional investor held 84,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 46,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Misonix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 18,149 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has risen 40.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 214.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 106,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 155,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 10.57 million shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $24,436 activity. Dwyer Joseph P bought $11,787 worth of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) on Tuesday, June 4.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 17,514 shares to 43,880 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 165,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,082 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

