Eam Investors Has Upped Icad (ICAD) Holding by $428,395 as Shares Rose; John G Ullman & Associates Holds Holding in Ibm (IBM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,416 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.96% . The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 111,551 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9,366 shares to 14,116 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,148 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

