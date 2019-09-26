Eam Investors Has Trimmed Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $565,440 as Valuation Rose; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Lowered Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 10,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 30,898 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 41,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 214,573 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 36.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 8,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.46. About 139,234 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wake Up When RingCentral Calls – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Avaya (AVYA) Rumored JV with RingCentral (RNG) ‘Makes No Sense’ – BWS Financial – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does RingCentral, Inc.’s (NYSE:RNG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. by 35,292 shares to 83,285 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc. by 58,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Airgain Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Point Cap Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 5,525 shares. 5,029 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 21,160 shares. 8,015 were accumulated by Capital Fund. 1,552 were accumulated by Sun Life. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 4,739 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 112,892 shares. 37,834 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research. 873,300 are owned by Scge Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.26% or 41,248 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 6.95M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 28,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 244,204 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.54 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,835 shares. Moreover, Highlander Cap Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Clean Yield Grp Inc invested 0.87% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 22,321 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 251 shares. 1,800 are owned by Sit Invest Assocs Inc. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 2,422 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 147,789 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0.04% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,773 shares. Smithfield Tru Co has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Assetmark has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 2,167 are owned by Pinnacle Associates Limited. Canandaigua Savings Bank Co holds 2,935 shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts: This Dividend King Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.