Eam Investors Has Trimmed Optical Cable (OCC) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Cabot Microelec (CCMP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Holding by $4.30 Million

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 79,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,092 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 170,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Optical Cable Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 5,314 shares traded. Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) has risen 67.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OCC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Optical Cable Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCC); 13/04/2018 OPTICAL CABLE SAYS ON APRIL 10, ENTERED INTO A FOURTH LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO MODIFY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS REVOLVING LOAN EXPIRATION DATE TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2019; 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE -CREDIT FACILITIES PURSUANT TO LOAN CONSIST OF REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, SUPPLEMENTAL REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, $7 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Cabot Microelec (CCMP) by 99.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 38,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 364 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Cabot Microelec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 148,120 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Joint Corp by 77,119 shares to 176,986 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL).

More notable recent Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Optical Cable Corporation Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about IAC/InterActiveCorp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ted Weschler Bought Over 5% Of Optical Cable Corporation – Should You Buy Too? – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How to Ensure Compliance With OCC While Reducing Organizational Cost | SpendEdgeâ€™s Latest Vendor Risk Management Study – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Optical Cable Corporation Reports Fiscal Year And Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 132,883 shares to 459,940 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindblad Expedit by 71,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Cor (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 2,913 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 4,425 shares. Moreover, Sit Inv Associates has 0.08% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ftb holds 0% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 5,320 shares. Sensible Planning Limited Liability Com holds 17,058 shares. Kbc Nv reported 15,161 shares stake. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 39,327 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 1,595 shares. Copeland Capital Management reported 193,753 shares. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 4,577 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,160 are owned by Eulav Asset.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mantle Ridge explores bid to acquire Aramark – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Nasdaq Is on the Brink of a Bear Market – Bloomberg” published on December 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 16.79% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $46.50 million for 17.63 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.