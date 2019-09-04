Eam Investors Has Trimmed Its Optical Cable (OCC) Position by $318,564 as Market Value Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $396,768

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 79,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.01% . The institutional investor held 91,092 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 170,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Optical Cable Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 9,306 shares traded. Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) has risen 3.25% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical OCC News: 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE -CREDIT FACILITIES PURSUANT TO LOAN CONSIST OF REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, SUPPLEMENTAL REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, $7 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Optical Cable Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCC); 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS REVOLVING LOAN EXPIRATION DATE TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2019; 13/04/2018 OPTICAL CABLE SAYS ON APRIL 10, ENTERED INTO A FOURTH LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO MODIFY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 26, 2016 – SEC FILING

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 17.22M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO FINE SETTLE PROBES INTO AUTO INSURANCE, MORTGAGES; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ; 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Investment Advsr holds 54,530 shares. Davis Capital Lc reported 6.81% stake. 4,794 are owned by Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated. Smith Moore & Co has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,212 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 66,942 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 159,969 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.37% or 13,708 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Torray Ltd holds 261,141 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Lc holds 0.08% or 56,681 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Capital owns 7,872 shares. Michigan-based Northpointe Llc has invested 1.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shayne & Ltd Liability holds 2.17% or 64,113 shares. Family Firm Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Advsrs has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,496 shares to 90,291 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 12,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Joint Corp by 77,119 shares to 176,986 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 130,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL).

