Eam Investors Has Trimmed Its Iradimed Corp. (IRMD) Holding by $1.28 Million; Stock Rose; Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Holder Spark Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 79,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The hedge fund held 127,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 206,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.57M market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 300,296 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Iradimed Corp. (IRMD) by 65.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 45,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,263 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 69,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 19,659 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares to 418,623 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold IRMD shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.51 million shares or 16.21% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & Associates Inc has 123,438 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gp has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 2,291 shares. State Street holds 54,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Company owns 346,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 10,800 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 29,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 341,550 are held by Blackrock Inc. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). National Bank Of America De has 17,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability owns 56,100 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Connors Investor Serv reported 12,771 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 14,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru Commerce has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Analysts await IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. IRMD’s profit will be $1.48 million for 35.90 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by IRadimed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.20% EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 135,400 shares to 642,700 shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 338,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,220 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 2,448 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 4 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 14,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 29,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 81,032 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd reported 38,089 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 525,869 shares. 232,603 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Swiss Bancorp holds 33,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 146,376 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 467,894 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).