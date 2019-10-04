Eam Investors Has Raised Its Zix (ZIXI) Holding; As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Caxton Has Trimmed by $2.72 Million Its Position

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.59M market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 179,561 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Zix Corporation (ZIXI) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 126,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 413,507 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 287,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Zix Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 120,786 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 413,507 were reported by Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 290,743 shares. 12,567 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp. Matarin Management Limited Co has 0.28% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 433,279 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,729 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 19,734 shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Rk Capital invested in 526,600 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Sei Invs Co reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 29 shares stake. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru reported 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Friess Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 110,000 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc. by 12,985 shares to 34,517 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 135,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,477 shares, and cut its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc.