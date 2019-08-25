Eam Investors Has Raised Its Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose While New Vernon Investment Management Lifted Stake

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 102,369 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 29,328 shares to 196,593 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iradimed Corp. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 45,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,263 shares, and cut its stake in Solarwinds Corp.