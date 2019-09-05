Eam Investors Has Lifted By $1.03 Million Its Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Holding; 5 Analysts Covering Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC)

Among 5 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 0.14% above currents $91.87 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. See Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

Eam Investors Llc increased Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) stake by 89.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc acquired 51,621 shares as Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)’s stock rose 15.99%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 109,356 shares with $2.27M value, up from 57,735 last quarter. Napco Security Technologies Inc. now has $429.66 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.38% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 111,932 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies

Among 2 analysts covering NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NAPCO Security Technologies has $36 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 39.23% above currents $24.78 stock price. NAPCO Security Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Limited has 3,780 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 20,875 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 66,169 shares. Geode Management Lc owns 149,872 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Strs Ohio owns 9,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 1,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 14,508 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 117,755 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 7,300 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il, Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Parametric Associates reported 0% stake. 81,872 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Management. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 23,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Eam Investors Llc decreased Iradimed Corp. (NASDAQ:IRMD) stake by 45,587 shares to 24,263 valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) stake by 9,366 shares and now owns 14,116 shares. Guardant Health In was reduced too.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NAPCO (NSSC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Generac Holdings, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Napco Security Technologies Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 3, 2019 : CONN, NSSC – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Napco (NSSC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Secures Contract for Wetland/Electro-Coagulation Treatment Facility at Superfund Site in Washington State – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs completes filtration plant in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs to acquire Wood’s Nuclear Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.10% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.87. About 100,091 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL