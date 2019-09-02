Eam Investors Has Lifted America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Stake By $1.58 Million; Noodles & Company (NDLS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Eam Investors Llc increased America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) stake by 114.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc acquired 17,397 shares as America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT)’s stock declined 10.00%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 32,598 shares with $2.98M value, up from 15,201 last quarter. America’s Car Mart Inc. now has $578.66M valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 106,011 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT)

Among 4 analysts covering Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Noodles & Co has $13 highest and $8 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 75.56% above currents $5.77 stock price. Noodles & Co had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by SunTrust. Piper Jaffray maintained Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. See Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.08 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,500 shares. 24 were reported by Assetmark. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 45,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Hennessy reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Geode Lc accumulated 0% or 398,479 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp stated it has 160,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 39,857 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Granite Point Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 134,851 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Coatue Limited Co stated it has 17,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 6,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl reported 2,205 shares stake. 1,213 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Horrell Management Inc reported 31,167 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Navellier And Associate Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,482 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York accumulated 13,396 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based Qs Invsts has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated reported 12,100 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 49,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,095 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com owns 14,756 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 4,191 shares.

Eam Investors Llc decreased Alteryx Inc. stake by 7,096 shares to 15,625 valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 4,224 shares and now owns 8,853 shares. Hubspot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was reduced too.