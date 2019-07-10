Eam Investors Has Increased Holding in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) as Stock Rose; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lowered Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $584,749

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 160,589 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. CARRIERI MICHAEL sold 25,000 shares worth $489,125.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Superconductor Corporation by 133,688 shares to 237,002 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaspine Holdings Corporation by 25,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,715 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 922 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Cap Inc has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 8,849 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). State Bank Of America De owns 3,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 143,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,809 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc, Texas-based fund reported 55,976 shares. 176,854 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. 20,000 were reported by Westwood Mngmt Il. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 6,300 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,300 shares. 2,491 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. G2 Invest Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 76,829 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 207,130 are held by State Street.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares to 611,294 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).