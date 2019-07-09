Eam Investors Has Increased America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Stake; Luminus Management Boosted Holding in Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) as Share Price Rose

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.91. About 57,290 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) by 401.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 11.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.80 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.78 million, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 1.94M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 165,717 shares to 227,318 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 2.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability owns 79,709 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd holds 9,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 19,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Hillsdale Investment holds 0.06% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 7,400 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0% or 2,205 shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.04% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 13,396 shares. Intl Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Invesco accumulated 26,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 8,486 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 43,287 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,735 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,711 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 1,332 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 42,719 shares to 16,121 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,717 shares, and cut its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company.