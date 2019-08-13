Eam Investors Has Decreased The New York Times Company (NYT) Stake by $844,032; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Ionic Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 56,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYT) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 26,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 38,960 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 65,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The New York Times Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 2.28 million shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Joint Corp by 77,119 shares to 176,986 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) by 249,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Inseego Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 92,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Banbury Lc has invested 5.6% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Strs Ohio invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eam Investors Llc invested in 0.31% or 38,960 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Ltd Liability Company reported 5.21M shares stake. Partner Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 52,307 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 343,877 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.51% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Valueworks Ltd Co has 3.77% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 171,483 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 1,350 shares. Legal & General Pcl has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 161,254 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 1,610 shares. 200,615 were reported by Weybosset Rech Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 89,985 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 67,801 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares to 592,926 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Company holds 13,312 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Co accumulated 67,872 shares. Legacy Private owns 54,678 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 51,356 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.08 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 1.15% or 409,967 shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 208,622 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Limited Com has 145,824 shares for 5.06% of their portfolio. 1.23M are owned by First Foundation. Taurus Asset Limited Liability accumulated 4.13% or 250,260 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,475 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ledyard Natl Bank holds 3.38% or 217,153 shares. Jackson Square Limited Liability reported 7.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Associate holds 96,593 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio.