Eam Investors Has Decreased Its Liveperson (LPSN) Position as Shares Rose; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Share Price Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Has Upped Holding

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 35.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 20,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 36,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 56,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 338,859 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN)

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.36 million, up from 12.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 321,045 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc. by 58,626 shares to 81,447 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phasebio Pharmaceu by 46,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 149,520 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 2,235 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Tiverton Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,748 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated owns 3,604 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3.04 million are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parkside State Bank Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 98 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 16,247 shares. North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Fmr Llc accumulated 3.88M shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 172,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated Inc has 2.28% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 78,785 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 20,306 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtn Lp invested 0.18% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).