Eam Investors Has Decreased Biotelemetry (BEAT) Position by $1.38 Million; Stock Declined; Blb&B Advisors Has Trimmed Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $394,320 as Stock Rose

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 22,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 35,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 57,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 341,907 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 38,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 41,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.85. About 978,202 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 1.33M shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 57,592 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Calamos Advsrs holds 4,660 shares. One Trading LP has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 991 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,327 shares in its portfolio. First Financial In invested in 1,000 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,987 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 7,677 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 59,964 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 14,834 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.04% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 25,436 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 1.45 million shares stake.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares to 67,207 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,960 shares to 58,683 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).