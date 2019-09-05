Eam Investors Has Cut Its Position in The Marcus (MCS) as Market Valuation Declined; Keybank National Association Decreased Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Share Price Declined

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 3,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 59,764 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, down from 63,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 673,714 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in The Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 55,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 17,104 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685,000, down from 72,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 80,311 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Barclays Pcl holds 21,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Co owns 39,246 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Raymond James Ser Advsrs reported 32,377 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 148,694 shares. 139,341 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. State Street reported 590,398 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 27,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 7,107 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 33,223 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 75,706 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,340 shares.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WhirlyBall prepares for fall opening in Brookfield: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Conference September 5 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Tavern plans October debut at Brookfield Square: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.31M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares to 418,623 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,598 shares, and has risen its stake in The Joint Corp.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8,998 shares to 28,405 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 14,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins Company has 0.09% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,190 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 3,244 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 180 shares. Art Ltd invested in 0.11% or 15,900 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Llc has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Azimuth Capital Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 99,751 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 3,262 shares. Moreover, United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sei Invs Communication invested in 58,124 shares. Hendershot Invs reported 3.7% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ent Fincl Corporation has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Legal General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 1.05 million shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.