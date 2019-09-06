Eam Investors Has Boosted Position in Icad (ICAD) as Stock Rose; Blue Edge Capital Position In Newmarket (NEU) Was Has Raised

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.96% . The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 8,334 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 0.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,890 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 billion, up from 7,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $484.6. About 14,681 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU)

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4,158 shares to 13,252 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corporation by 27,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,933 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “iCAD Appoints Stacey Stevens as President Nasdaq:ICAD – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sanford Health Announces Adoption of iCAD’s Xoft Electronic Brachytherapy System for Early-Stage Breast Cancer Treatment – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “iCAD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “iCAD Introduces ProFound AIâ„¢ for 2D Mammography in Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “iCAD Announces Retirement of CEO, Ken Ferry – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 2,828 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP accumulated 0.04% or 1,933 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Heritage Wealth holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 8 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 7,004 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 7,033 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation owns 554 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.07% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 700 shares. Davenport And Lc reported 0.06% stake. Brinker Inc owns 7,709 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 5,642 shares. Eagle Asset reported 4,234 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.07% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 8,401 shares in its portfolio.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,826 shares to 9,928 shares, valued at $1.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,482 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).