Eam Investors Decreased Its Holding in Codexis (CDXS) by $2.47 Million; Botty Investors Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $498,960; Valuation Declined

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc. (CDXS) by 68.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 137,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 61,941 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 199,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $837.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 236,844 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 5.13 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd accumulated 142,865 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Cap Inv Lc has 347,668 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. White Pine Limited Com accumulated 35,150 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Bonness Enter Incorporated has 2.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Td Capital Mgmt Limited Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,460 shares. Hikari Power Limited reported 103,900 shares. West Family Invests Inc holds 1.65% or 120,000 shares. Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Com has invested 1.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pnc Fin Ser has invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Verity And Verity Limited Com, a South Carolina-based fund reported 247,755 shares. Holderness has invested 1.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spectrum Mgmt Inc reported 96,650 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 6,883 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,144 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Putnam Limited Liability Company accumulated 213,784 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 239,075 were reported by Blair William And Il. Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 61,941 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates, California-based fund reported 1,176 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 458,949 shares. 52,667 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Citigroup Inc holds 18,615 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Com holds 2.51 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 646,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 3.50M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 38,214 shares to 84,380 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phasebio Pharmaceu by 46,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $481,616 activity. $133,000 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) was bought by NICOLS JOHN J.

