Eam Investors Cut Its Position in Freshpet (FRPT) as Valuation Rose; Century Cmntys (CCS) Market Valuation Rose While Long Pond Capital LP Has Cut Position by $4.06 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 237,076 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 72,410 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, down from 82,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 7,114 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 368 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 40,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership holds 51,550 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Com holds 46,167 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 24,822 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns LP holds 221,592 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.54M shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 235,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Element Cap Limited Liability holds 0.55% or 427,332 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.1% or 56,195 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). State Street invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Joint Corp by 77,119 shares to 176,986 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).