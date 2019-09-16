Eam Investors Cut Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position by $579,264; Share Value Rose; Conagra Brands (CAG) Market Value Declined While Cognios Capital Has Decreased Position by $670,722

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 3,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 12,076 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 15,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.73. About 748,980 shares traded or 74.58% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 25,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 75,791 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 101,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 3.52M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG)

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 705 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 9,110 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.04% or 1.86 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 6,435 shares. Amica Retiree Med, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,228 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 28,526 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Symons Mgmt reported 2.29% stake. Financial Architects Incorporated holds 0% or 423 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Buckingham Capital reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 450 shares. Ancora Llc reported 9,000 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,109 shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,079 shares to 94,044 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 52,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was made by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 18.67 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29M for 13.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 38,214 shares to 84,380 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhi Group Inc. by 298,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Assetmark holds 0% or 166 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Co owns 1,228 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 2,131 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 1,924 shares. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Geode Limited Liability Co accumulated 555,672 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 3,652 are owned by Piedmont Invest. First Republic Investment Management reported 1,550 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 63,833 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc holds 2,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Company holds 5,154 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,134 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).