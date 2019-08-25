Eam Investors Boosted Its Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Position; Heritage Financial (HFWA) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Eam Investors Llc increased Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) stake by 89.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc acquired 51,621 shares as Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)’s stock rose 15.99%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 109,356 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 57,735 last quarter. Napco Security Technologies Inc. now has $596.74M valuation. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 102,369 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies

Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 53 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 54 reduced and sold their equity positions in Heritage Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 29.64 million shares, down from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Heritage Financial Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 46 Increased: 43 New Position: 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eam Investors Llc decreased Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) stake by 20,753 shares to 68,890 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vericel Corporation stake by 27,004 shares and now owns 155,933 shares. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 128,683 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.70 million for 13.40 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $948.98 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation for 284,729 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 382,868 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.68% invested in the company for 382,929 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 0.98% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,886 shares.

