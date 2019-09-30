Eagleclaw Capital Managment Trimmed Nike (NKE) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Schroder Investment Management Group Has Cut Its Holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Reit Usd0.01 (IVR) by $730,496

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 4,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 112,964 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, down from 117,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 4.03 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 (IVR) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 45,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 140,534 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 186,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 481,841 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: 10-YR YIELD TO LEAD TO REPRICING OF RISK; 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 14/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director Declaration; 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Invesco Office J-Reit 3298.T -6 MTH forecast

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,410 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 2.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold IVR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 86.94 million shares or 2.99% more from 84.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,100 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 553,876 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Co has 48,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,464 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 43,773 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware has 49,403 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 45,872 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,405 shares. Strs Ohio owns 34,200 shares. Stifel reported 0% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 85,351 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 0.04% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com invested in 35,166 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton holds 0.01% or 12,722 shares.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 by 178,746 shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $75.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Common Stock Npv (NYSE:CNI) by 192,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 922,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Limited Common Npv.

More notable recent Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco Mortgage Capital: What Investors Need To Know – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco Mortgage: The Right Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: Setting The Stage For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 488,421 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Svcs accumulated 11,434 shares. Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 101,174 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability reported 6,997 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Marco Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 26,898 were accumulated by Baldwin Invest Mngmt Llc. Bath Savings Tru Com has 3.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 205,268 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 1,490 shares. Axa owns 591,857 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has 1.16 million shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca holds 842,136 shares or 5.75% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp has 13,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Crestwood Capital Ltd Partnership holds 4.32% or 98,714 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 22, 2019.