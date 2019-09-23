Eagleclaw Capital Managment Trimmed Nike (NKE) Position as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 4,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 112,964 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, down from 117,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 7.03 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.22M, down from 99,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $229.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 1,557 shares to 12,849 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Won’t Under Armour Challenge Lululemon in the Athleisure Market? – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nike Drops Antonio Brown – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lululemon Thrives as Other Apparel Retailers Die – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company holds 0.31% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West holds 17,510 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 3.21% or 32,435 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers Trust invested in 0.44% or 18,636 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 9,105 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 21.01 million shares. 6,126 are held by Smith Salley &. Cibc Mkts Corporation stated it has 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Ny invested in 14,080 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 12,444 are owned by Cambridge Advsr. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 203,193 shares. Sun Life owns 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,027 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 32,825 shares. Moreover, Miller Mngmt LP has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate Inc reported 413,184 shares. Moreover, Ashford Inc has 0.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,171 shares. Ithaka Grp Ltd invested 6.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.03M are held by Mawer Inv Management Limited. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated has invested 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 226,540 shares for 12.3% of their portfolio. Guardian Investment Mngmt reported 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanseatic Management Ser invested in 6.68% or 48,842 shares. Monetta Services owns 55,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,938 shares. Sterling Cap holds 1.6% or 1.24 million shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,305 shares. 139,701 are held by Greatmark Investment Prns. Columbus Hill Mngmt Lp stated it has 373,403 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.