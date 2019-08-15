Eagleclaw Capital Managment Stake In Cme Group (CME) Was Raised; Hill (HRC) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.88. About 724,238 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.62. About 245,047 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 18,900 shares. Old Dominion Capital holds 1.78% or 29,950 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Cap Llc has 0.57% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.55% or 84,968 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 2,076 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,753 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 98,067 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.3% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 46,102 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp has 2.53M shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated holds 0.75% or 12,709 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,996 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Calamos Advisors invested in 36,824 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 103,077 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mistras (NYSE:MG) by 783,529 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, King Luther Cap has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Burney Com has 4,509 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Advisory Network Limited Liability owns 1,050 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 180,235 shares stake. Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 135,262 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com holds 116,665 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 23,000 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 4,126 shares. Putnam Invs Llc holds 61,487 shares. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 55,172 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Glenmede Trust Na holds 534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested in 21,853 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).