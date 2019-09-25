Eagleclaw Capital Managment Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Has Upped as Share Value Declined; Pitcairn Company Increases Position in Centurylink (CTL)

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 1,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 12,849 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, up from 11,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $642.2. About 6,870 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 528.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 108,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 129,556 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 20,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 4.96M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 500 shares. Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership owns 5,550 shares or 6.14% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 360 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). First Dallas Securities Inc holds 20,957 shares or 14.43% of its portfolio. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 3,652 shares stake. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,000 shares stake. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Llc Il holds 0.15% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 272 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 636 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 1,797 shares in its portfolio. Lagoda Inv Limited Partnership invested in 8.92% or 9,782 shares. 12,896 were accumulated by Us Fincl Bank De.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 104 buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC had bought 42 shares worth $32,100 on Tuesday, March 26.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3,573 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,343 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation has 320 shares. Bokf Na holds 10,481 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 3,843 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Westpac Corporation holds 188,410 shares. Credit Ltd Liability holds 372,000 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 11,905 shares. Manchester Mngmt invested in 2,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 9.05M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 3,646 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com owns 1.32 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1.43 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Bessemer accumulated 1,589 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Platinum Invest Mgmt, Australia-based fund reported 432,343 shares.