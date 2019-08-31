Eagleclaw Capital Managment Maintains Stake in Cme Group (CME); Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose While Meritage Group LP Decreased by $12.85 Million Its Holding

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 618,506 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – DBSA SAYS MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS ONGOING POLICY INITIATIVES WILL HELP REDUCE ENERGY PRICE VOLATILITY AND IMPROVE SUPPLY RELIABILITY IN AUSTRALIA; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT EU DRAFT FRAMEWORK TO LEAD TO RANGE OF IMPROVEMENTS IN NATIONAL COVERED BOND LEGAL FRAMEWORKS OF EU COUNTRIES; 03/04/2018 – Correction To Text, March 20, 2018 Release: Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Glen Cove, Ny’s Go Bonds; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Initial Aaa To Old Westbury, Ny’s Golt Bonds; Outlook Is Stable; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Esmalglass-ltaca to B2; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 to Fond du Lac County, Wl GO Notes; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Blind Brook-Rye Ufsd’s Go Bonds

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP MORE THAN 2 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM TECHNICAL BUYING, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 22/05/2018 – NEX Group FY 2018 Profit Rises Ahead of CME Takeover; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Lc invested in 1.03% or 85,077 shares. Moreover, Hilton Management Limited Liability Corp has 2.25% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 101,247 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh owns 211,316 shares. National Pension reported 348,096 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 57,442 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 38,374 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Com Ny owns 10.7% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 889,560 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc owns 29,950 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,805 shares. Skylands Lc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 346,083 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 20,916 shares. Raymond James & Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 697,391 shares.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares to 158,613 shares, valued at $186.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).