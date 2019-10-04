Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lifted Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding by $1.23 Million; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $970,218

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 1,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 12,849 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, up from 11,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $622.95. About 15,061 shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 588,694 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.73M, down from 607,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 4.60 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 850 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Citigroup holds 1,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Invest Advisers has 400 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 3,006 shares. Us Bank De owns 12,896 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Alps Advsr holds 532 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 447 shares. 4,815 were reported by Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Com Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp. Rathbone Brothers Plc stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 500 are owned by Macquarie Gp Limited.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 106 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.58 million activity. $33,275 worth of stock was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Limited Co owns 4,461 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company invested in 0% or 7,145 shares. 887,223 were reported by Strs Ohio. Brookstone Cap has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,340 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe, Ohio-based fund reported 7,968 shares. Opus Grp Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,270 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management owns 32,197 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 20,561 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Co invested in 2,347 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Endurance Wealth owns 1.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 128,482 shares. Knott David M holds 0.36% or 15,900 shares. Culbertson A N Co has 84,007 shares. Moreover, Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.27% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.18M shares. Moreover, Private Na has 0.32% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 29,765 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 33,867 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).