Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Lapides Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Plantronics (PLT) as Shares Rose

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $168.97. About 8.06M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc. (PLT) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 276,905 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $73,545 was bought by JOURET GUIDO.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.72M for 9.33 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).