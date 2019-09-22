Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increased Its Us Ecology (ECOL) Holding by $364,325; Fort LP Has Lifted Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holding by $388,457; Shares Rose

Fort Lp increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 141.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 463 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $709.18. About 106,577 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 17,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

