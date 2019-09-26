Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Holding By $444,360; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Sellers Decreased By 35.96% Their Shorts

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 27.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc acquired 3,220 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc holds 14,940 shares with $2.07M value, up from 11,720 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $126.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $143.16. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had a decrease of 35.96% in short interest. FITB’s SI was 9.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.96% from 14.22 million shares previously. With 6.68M avg volume, 1 days are for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s short sellers to cover FITB’s short positions. The SI to Fifth Third Bancorp’s float is 1.41%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 3.15 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Fincl, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Comml Franchise in the Attractive Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.76% above currents $143.16 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 270,497 are owned by Amer Century Companies. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 0.16% or 5,047 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 20,085 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated. Aviva Public Limited reported 0.31% stake. Brookstone holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,962 shares. Maryland Capital accumulated 4,527 shares. Johnson Fin Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cwm Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 68,948 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communications reported 26,781 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 47,252 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.88 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. It has a 9.44 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity. The insider Bayh Evan bought 4,000 shares worth $103,720.

