Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Lifted Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $594,500; Cintas (CTAS) Position Maintained by Mackay Shields Llc

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE APRIL 1FCJ8 AND MAY 1FCK8 CONTRACTS DOWN 4.500 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 4,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,580 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 17,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 396,355 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS)

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CME) 2.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “S&P 500, Nasdaq notch another record close after strong earnings from Alphabet, Starbucks – CNBC” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CME group reports June volume data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 586,008 shares. St Germain D J Company stated it has 3,135 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa has 4,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas accumulated 20,260 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.02% or 20,302 shares in its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh owns 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,126 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Brinker holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,269 shares. Vgi Pty Limited owns 1.11 million shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 4,845 shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.69% or 44,992 shares. Oakworth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 2.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Trust Department Mb Bank N A holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.19% or 1,791 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 14,495 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 52 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 39,432 shares. 378 were accumulated by Assetmark. Johnson Finance Gp Inc stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Amer Bank & Trust invested 0.46% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). American Group Incorporated stated it has 38,906 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 522 shares. 3,246 are owned by Scotia Cap. Fruth Investment Management owns 7,451 shares. Wade G W And owns 1,482 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 36,077 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,740 shares valued at $351,106 was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cintas Corp (CTAS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, NextEra & Deere – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cintas Corporation Joins the American Diabetes Association® to Drive Awareness of Diabetes in the Workplace – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.