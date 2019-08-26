Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position By $537,000; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 7.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc acquired 10,374 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc holds 143,126 shares with $5.26M value, up from 132,752 last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $18.28B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 568,527 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 81.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc holds 6,678 shares with $1.20 million value, up from 3,678 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hilton Cap Ltd invested in 4,155 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has 23,418 shares. Psagot Investment House owns 136,789 shares. Accuvest Global reported 8,952 shares. Comm State Bank accumulated 0.05% or 21,720 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va owns 1,545 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.45% or 270,377 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Co holds 3.67% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 576,555 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested in 7,036 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.29% or 32,000 shares. Holderness Com accumulated 6,901 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar stated it has 2,135 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 899,200 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nvidia Analysts Preview Q2 Earnings: A Challenging Near Term, But Out Years Hold Promise – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Got Its Game Back – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA and VMware to Accelerate Machine Learning, Data Science and AI Workloads on VMware Cloud on AWS Accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.