Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Decreased Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $322,500 as Market Value Rose; Hamlin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.51 Million

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,829 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, down from 21,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.35M shares traded or 61.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 26,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.55 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41M shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $229.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10,300 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.