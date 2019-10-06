Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Decreased Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $430,100 as Valuation Declined; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Share Value Rose, Opus Point Partners Management Increased Its Position by $317,251

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.25. About 6.05M shares traded or 270.65% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 4,675 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 12,674 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $70.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN;

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 42,571 shares. Old Fincl Bank In reported 0.25% stake. Cibc Asset Management reported 99,169 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 8,858 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hm Payson & invested in 0.03% or 9,015 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 34,388 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtn has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advantage invested in 44,459 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has 0.14% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pittenger Anderson Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,925 shares. State Bank Of The West accumulated 11,007 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested in 162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc reported 946 shares.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $229.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6,175 shares to 17,975 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Data from Ozanimod Clinical Development Program in Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis to Be Presented at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis – Business Wire" published on September 09, 2019

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81B for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "When Can We Expect A Profit From Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 09, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nicholas Invest Prns LP holds 54,155 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated has 1.07M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Blair William Com Il accumulated 0.02% or 25,373 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 64,395 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc holds 0.01% or 1,152 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 154,094 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 40,165 shares. Parkside Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 11,046 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 38,985 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 96,440 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. On Monday, August 12 Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,300 shares. 2,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $173,480 were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN.