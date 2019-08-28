Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $537,000; Share Price Declined; Cypress Funds Trimmed Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding by $4.51 Million

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $161.05. About 5.63 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 555,413 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 178,847 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 170,448 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 4,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 33,536 are owned by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 31,050 shares. 67,200 were reported by Andra Ap. Clearbridge Invs Lc stated it has 1.48M shares. 7,350 were reported by E&G L P. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). At Bank & Trust holds 8,562 shares. Mackenzie Finance has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 7,106 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 108 are held by Smithfield Trust. 12.75 million were reported by Spruce House Ltd Limited Liability Company.



Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.